Austintown police looking for tips on tractor stolen from baseball fields

Anyone with video and or tips is asked to call Detective Sgt. Hevener at 330-270-5111

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are asking for help finding any video of a man riding a stolen Kubota tractor in the township.

Specifically, police believe the man had been riding it in the areas of North Raccoon Road and Lanterman, Crum and Meridian roads between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on August 6.

The tractor was stolen from Champ Baseball Fields and later recovered on the west side of Youngstown.

Anyone with video and or tips is asked to call Detective Sgt. Hevener at 330-270-5111.