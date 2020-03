Police say all tips in the case will be kept confidential

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for two suspects in a purse theft from a grocery cart at Walmart.

Police said they are trying to identify the two people photographed above in the case.

If you recognize either of these people, Austintown police said to contact Detective Seargent Hevener at 330-270-5111.

