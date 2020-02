Those with information are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-270-5126

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are looking for a suspect they say stole an elderly woman’s purse and used her credit cards.

Police released photos of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.

Those with information on the theft are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-270-5126.