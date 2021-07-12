Austintown police looking for suspect in theft from hotel

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are asking the community for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect was caught on camera at a local hotel entering a coin-operated vending machine.

The suspect uses crutches, has a tattoo on his right leg and was seen wearing a cast on his left leg, police say.

After the theft, investigators say the suspect left in a white minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hevener at 330-270-5111. All tips will be kept anonymous.