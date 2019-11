If you have any information on where Faith Pounds is, please call Austintown Police at 330-799-9721

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are looking for a teen girl who ran away.

Faith Pounds, 17, was last seen on September 13.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Pounds is, please call Austintown Police at 330-799-9721.

Officers say if you hide this runaway teen or let her stay with you, you could be charged with interference with custody.