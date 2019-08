Myrtle Hrehor, 76, hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for a missing woman.

Myrtle Hrehor, 76, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday.

She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Hrehor lives off of Kirk Road and does not have a car.

She needs to take medication every day but she left it at home.

If you have seen Hrehor at any point since Friday, please call police at 330-799-9721.