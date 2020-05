If you know who they are or have any information, please call Det. McGlynn at 330-270-5106

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for two men.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying who these men are.

Police said they are involved in the theft of a wallet and misuse of credit cards.

Investigators said a third man was also involved, but he has been identified.

If you know who they are or have any information, please call Det. McGlynn at 330-270-5106.