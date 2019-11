If you recognize this man, call Austintown police

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for a man seen on surveillance camera stealing two TVs.

Police said the man went into Walmart and tried to get money by making a fake return.

When that didn’t work, officers said he left with the two TVs.

If you recognize this man, call Det. Sgt. Hevener at 330-270-5111. You can remain anonymous.

Source: Austintown Police Facebook