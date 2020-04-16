Austintown police looking for man they say stole $500 worth of merchandise from Walmart

It happened around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police need help to identify a suspect after reports say more than $500 worth of merchandise was stolen from Walmart.

It happened around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue.

Through security camera video, an employee said she watched the suspect leave the store with a cart full of merchandise after his card was declined at self-checkout.

The suspect took $503 worth of merchandise, the report said.

He was described as a black man, about 5’7″ and 150 pounds, with a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black ball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about him, you are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Hevener at 330-501-5832. Tips are kept confidential.