AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was significant damage done to a hotel in Austintown, and police released an image they have of a potential suspect.

According to police, a man caused damage to the Sleep Inn hotel in Austintown Tuesday.

His image was caught on surveillance video and the police are asking the public for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information can call Austintown’s lead detective on the case at (330) 270-5109.