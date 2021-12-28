AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are searching for two people suspected of trying to steal electronics from a local store.

Surveillance photos show a man and a woman trying to leave a Home Depot with what police said was over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Credit: Austintown Police District

The merchandise was retrieved but police said the two fled the scene before they arrived. They left in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det./Sgt. McGlynn at 330-270-5106 or message the Austintown Police District’s Facebook page.