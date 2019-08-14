Austintown police investigating vandalism at park

Police said it happened during National Night Out on August 6

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are investigating vandalism at a township park and are asking for the community’s help in solving the case.

The police department posted photos on its Facebook page Tuesday of vandalism that happened at the park on Kirk Road on August 6.

It happened at one of the bathrooms at the far end of the park during the National Night Out event, according to police.

Those who may have heard or seen something are asked to call Detective Sergeant Hevener at 330-270-5111 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Police said all tips will be held confidential.