YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The death of a 20-month-old who reports said ingested fentanyl has been ruled accidental by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

A coroner’s report released Monday said the toddler died Sept. 18 of “multiple drug toxicity due to acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl” and ruled his death an accident.

Austintown police are investigating. The name of the toddler is being withheld by WKBN pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The coroner’s report said the toddler was taken about 7 p.m. Sept. 18 to the Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman by a private vehicle, and he was not responsive. The toddler later died at the hospital despite efforts to revive him, the report said.

The report said the baby had been at the house of his father on the West Side of Youngstown before his mother drove him to the home of his grandmother in Austintown. The report said the toddler fell asleep on the ride there.

When the mother arrived at the home, the toddler was still sleeping, so she laid him down to sleep while giving a bath to another child. When she was finished, she went to get the toddler to bathe him, but he was still sleeping and would not wake up, the report said.

Township police Detective Shawn Hevener confirmed an investigation is taking place.