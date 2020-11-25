Austintown police investigate video showing toddler with vape pen

According to a police report, a teen girl shown in the video had the 2-year-old smoke the vape pen

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown were called to investigate a video posted on social media showing a young child smoking a vape pen.

Police first received a report about the video on Saturday.

According to a police report, a teen girl is shown in the video with a young child, having the young child smoke the vape pen. The child then starts coughing.

According to the report, officers were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old girl. The 2-year-old child was a family member of the girl.

Police said both parents were unaware of the video. One of the family members reported setting the vape pen down on the table and leaving the room, at which time, the teen took it and took a hit from it, then gave it to the child.

Police said the teen apologized for her actions.

A report was taken and passed on to detectives for further investigation. No charges were filed at the time the report was taken.