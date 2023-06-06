AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police say they found three men from out of town with drugs and various tools while patrolling an area that had been hit recently with numerous catalytic converter thefts.

While patrolling the area around Penske Truck Rental on Victoria Road, police say they spotted a vehicle parked in the north lot of Grainger Industrial Supply around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

An officer stopped the vehicle after seeing a person lie down in the backseat while another person had their face covered with a bandana.

Police say there were three men in the vehicle — from Portage and Stark counties.

When asked why they were in the area, one of the men replied that they parked there to urinate and then go to the Austintown racino.

Police said one of the men had a bag containing methamphetamine in his pocket.

Because the driver had a suspended license, the car had to be towed, at which time officers found two backpacks in the backseat containing sawzall blades, gloves, bolt cutters, jumper cables and other tools. Police seized the items and noted in their report that they are commonly used to remove catalytic converters from vehicles. They also seized four cell phones that were in the vehicle.

Police said all three men had warrants for their arrest — one out of Portage County on a receiving stolen property charge, while the other two had warrants for drug charges. Police arrested two of the men on their warrants, while the other was released because his warrant was out of the pickup radius.