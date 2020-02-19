Austintown police: Driver of reported ‘suspicious vehicle’ leads officers on chase

The other two men involved in the chase got away, the report said

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody after leading Austintown police on a vehicle chase and running from officers Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

An Austintown officer signaled for a reported suspicious vehicle to pull over around 3:24 a.m. on Innwood Drive.

When the officer came up to the driver’s window, the report said the driver sped off and led police on a pursuit down several streets.

The vehicle hit stop sticks just before getting onto State Route 46. Police said the driver then stopped and three men ran from the vehicle.

Police said the driver, 27-year-old Ryan Meadows, was found in a yard on the 600 block of State Route 46. He was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

The report said Meadows vomited while being taken into custody and told police that he took pills. He was taken to the hospital.

The other two men involved in the chase got away, the report said.