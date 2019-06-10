Austintown Police Department shows off new customized D.A.R.E. car

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police have a new way to make kids in the area aware of the D.A.R.E. program, encouraging them to make good life choices.

The police department got a new 2018 Chevy Camaro with an exclusive car wrap on Monday.

The vehicle includes the police department seal, emergency lights and other designs for law enforcement use.

Austintown police feel that it is important for the D.A.R.E. car to get out in the community to educate teens on the dangers that come with substance abuse.

“It definitely attracts a lot of attention. I think it’s meant to be that way. I love that it puts the message out there. This is what we want to do. We want to get the message out there, we want to be as proactive with the community as possible,” said officer David Potkonicky.

The department’s former D.A.R.E. vehicle was a Cruze. Greenwood Chevrolet has helped fund and customize three vehicles for the Austintown D.A.R.E. program since 2001.