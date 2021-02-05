Austintown police asking for help to find runaway girl

Those with information on where she might be are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are asking for the community’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who they said ran away from home.

Police said Ila Latimer has brown eyes and brown hair, but she may have dyed her hair blue. She has been known to dye her hair different colors.

She is about 4’11” and 92 pounds.

Those with information on where she might be are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

Police warn those who hide a runaway child could be criminally charged.