AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arrested on domestic violence and endangering children charges late Tuesday after reports said he threatened to kill a woman and pulled a gun on her.

Qwon Dow Sr., 26, of Midland Avenue, was arrested after police were called about 11:10 p.m. to the home of his girlfriend in the 100 block of Dehoff Drive.

Records from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown show he pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment on both charges, which are first-degree misdemeanors. Judge Scott Hunter set bond at $25,000. He has a Feb. 14 pretrial hearing.

Reports said police were called to the home for a fight and were told by the caller that Dow had guns. When officers arrived, Dow was in the doorway and was quickly taken into custody, although reports said he was spitting and yelling at officers.

Reports said the woman who called 911 told police that she was sleeping when she heard a noise coming from her daughter’s bedroom and her 32-year-old daughter ran in saying that Dow was beating her and that he ripped her clothes off during the beating.

The woman said she got out of bed and Dow was pacing in front of them holding a shotgun saying he wanted to fight.

The daughter, who was sleeping with her 4-month-old child, told police she was sleeping when Dow awakened her by beating her and pulled a gun on her. Later, he dropped the shotgun in a closet and the handgun somewhere else inside the home, she said. Police found both weapons, reports said. Reports did not say where the handgun was found.

Dow was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined because of the way he was acting, reports said. Reports said Dow told police he had a “beer or two,” and he denied pointing a gun at anyone or harming anyone.