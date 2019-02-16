Austintown Plaza losing businesses but trustee isn't worried

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - One shopping plaza in Austintown is about to lose two businesses. This follows Thursday's announcement that Payless ShoeSource will close all of its stores across the country.

Eight of those Payless stores are in our area. One of them is sandwiched between two other struggling businesses.

Payless in the Austintown Plaza is located between a Pat Catan's -- which is set to close this year -- and an already empty clothing store.

"The situation, too, is the companies themselves are selling more on the internet than they're doing in their own stores," said Austintown Township Trustee Ken Carano.

He said he isn't worried about these vacancies.

"It's not unique to us in Austintown. It's going to happen all over."

Carano said the plaza has been around for decades, and he's seen stores come and go.

"The strong worry is, obviously, those particular people who have those jobs."

He said there are a lot of other employment opportunities in Austintown, pointing out major roads bringing customers to the township.

Trustees don't have a specific plan but are looking for ideas to bring business back to the plaza.

"When they have an empty space, we don't like it just like they don't like it," Carano said.

He said other stores in Austintown are doing well and Meijer is still set to open on Mahoning Avenue.