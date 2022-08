AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police District is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who tried to push a shopping cart full of merchandise out of a store without paying.

The man pictured above was found trying to steal merchandise from a local retailer, according to an APD Facebook post.

If you have any information, APD asks you to contact Det./Sgt. McGlynn at 330-270-5106. You can also message the APD Facebook page.