AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Austintown PD, Nicholas Tigges is in the Mahoning County Jail on felonious assault, felony child endangering and domestic violence on Saturday.

Tigges is accused of injuring his four-week-old son, who is now at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Police say the baby’s twin sister was not hurt and is now in the care of Mahoning County Children’s Services.

Police were notified earlier this week by hospital workers after the baby was brought in with severe head injuries.

Tigges is to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.