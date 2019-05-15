Austintown overdose case ends in guilty verdict

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury found a man guilty of causing an overdose death in Austintown in 2017.

The jury determined that Jerrell Womack was guilty in the death of Richard Harmony.

He had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking and other drug counts.

Prosecutors and Austintown police said Womack supplied Harmony with a fatal dose of drugs and he died.

Womack was previously convicted in the shooting death of a Youngstown man in 2010. Prosecutors say he was just months out of prison when he supplied the drugs to Harmony.

Last month, Womack also pleaded guilty to escape for not reporting to his parole officer while out on bond before this week’s trial.

Womack will be sentenced on May 30.