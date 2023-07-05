YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have agreed to stand silent on the request for an early release from prison by a woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the overdose death of an Austintown man.

Johnise Burkley, 62, of Youngstown, filed her request June 15 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. She was sentenced Oct. 27 by Judge Anthony Donofrio after she pleaded guilty to illegal manufacture of drugs, possession of criminal tools and reckless homicide.

The charges stem from the Oct. 15, 2021, death of her boyfriend at a home on Pembrook Road in Austintown.

Police said she gave her boyfriend what she thought was crack cocaine but instead turned out to be fentanyl.

Prosecutors Monday filed a notice saying they do not plan to object to Burkley’s request for an early release.

Judge Donofrio has yet to rule on her motion.