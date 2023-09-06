AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman appeared in court Wednesday afternoon where she pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief after breaking into an empty housing unit.

Mariah Brown, 21, appeared before Judge Scott Hunter where she pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal mischief — a lesser charge than the breaking and entering felony charge that she originally faced.

The charges stem from an Aug. 16 incident in which neighbors reported Brown living in a unit that was supposed to be vacant while going through an eviction process at a nearby home.

Brown was sentenced to serve 38 days in the Mahoning County Jail, with the option of serving five of those days in a community service program in lieu of jail time. She was also ordered to pay restitution to the realty agency overseeing the unit she broke into and to serve a year of probation following the jail sentence.