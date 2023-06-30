AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Austintown is accused of spraying a couple and their children with pepper spray Thursday.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9:50 p.m. to the 100 block of Atlanta Avenue on reports of a fight involving several people. When officers arrived, they discovered that some people were pepper sprayed.

Police were told that 21-year-old Mariah Brown spit on one of the victims during an argument and that Brown pepper-sprayed a man, his fiancee and their three children.

Brown denied to police that she had pepper spray, but surveillance shows her spraying something inside a car and a pepper spray canister was found nearby, the report stated.

Brown later claimed she sprayed the chemical in self-defense, the report stated.

Brown was charged with assault, tampering with evidence and falsification. Her arraignment is scheduled for July 3.