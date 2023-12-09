AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A winter wonderland took over Leonard Kirtz School on Saturday as local parents and students went all-out for a great cause.

Scenes from Christmas movies like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” covered hallways at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown. There, the parent-teacher association was also selling cookies, poinsettias and doing pictures with Santa.

“We wanted to just get out to the community what we were about and sort of get everybody in the holiday spirit,” said building principal Gina Symsek.

The school board PTA and local high school students came together to make “Kristmas at Kirtz” possible.

“Different events to bring the community into Leonard Kirtz so that they become more familiar with our special students, and also raise a little money to do fun things with our kids,” said Connie Knight, PTA member.

All the money from the winter wonderland will fund the Leonard Kirtz playground project and field trips for the students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Knight’s son, who uses a wheelchair, attends Leonard Kirtz. The school serves children with disabilities, and Knight says funding projects like the playground means everything to kids like her son.

“The biggest difference for him has been the social aspect of being in a school with peers around his own age, similar disabilities, and just a fantastic staff that he has come to love and depend on,” Knight said.

They also thanked their sponsors and the community for making the tour possible.