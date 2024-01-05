AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen girl suffered what police said were minor injuries when she was hit crossing the road in Austintown Thursday.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:30 p.m. after the teen was hit crossing New Road, near Raccoon Road.

Police said the teen was dressed in all black and was crossing the street where no crosswalk was present.

The driver said he didn’t see her until she was right in front of him. He slammed on his brakes but hit her and immediately called 911, the report stated.

The teen was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to the report.

The accident is under investigation.