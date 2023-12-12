AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is celebrating its 20th year in the Mahoning Valley.

Tuesday was the annual wrapping party, and 40 people were helping.

All of the gifts, which are going to nominated seniors, were wrapped and put together at Home Instead Austintown. It collected over a thousand gifts to go to almost 700 people this year.

The seniors in need submitted their gift ideas, clothing, jewelry, even toys for their animals. People in the community bought the gifts and they will be delivered to roughly 12 organizations and facilities that work with seniors.

“Yeah, I think it just brings joy like tis the season, so it’s just a way to give back. And for the seniors, this sometimes it’s the only gift that they’re gonna get this year. So it just brings a smile to their face,” said Jen Johntony, care professional manager.

The gifts will be delivered later this week.