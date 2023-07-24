AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The numbers are in from an OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday night.
The checkpoint was held from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of 4477 Mahoning Avenue.
The following results were returned from the checkpoint:
- 1 OVI arrest
- 2 summonses for driving under suspension
- 2 citations for adult restraint
- 1 citation for child restraint
- 1 citation for expired registration
- 2 citations for headlights required
Taskforce agencies participating in the checkpoint included: Austintown, Canfield, Boardman, Jackson, MCSO and Springfield Township.
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded through a federal grant administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.