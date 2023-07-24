AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The numbers are in from an OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday night.

The checkpoint was held from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of 4477 Mahoning Avenue.

The following results were returned from the checkpoint:

1 OVI arrest

2 summonses for driving under suspension

2 citations for adult restraint

1 citation for child restraint

1 citation for expired registration

2 citations for headlights required

Taskforce agencies participating in the checkpoint included: Austintown, Canfield, Boardman, Jackson, MCSO and Springfield Township.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded through a federal grant administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.