AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman tried to bite an officer who was investigating a report that she was trying to enter a neighbor’s home.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4200 block of New Rd., where a caller reported an unknown woman was trying to open the door of her home.

Police arrived to find the suspect, 32-year-old Jaleesa Williams, outside the building. Williams, who lived nearby, could not answer as to why she was trying to get into a neighbor’s home, but officers noted in their report that she appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers then discovered that she had warrants for her arrest on obstructing official business and falsification charges.

Police said Williams refused to cooperate with officers and tried to go inside her home and slam the door on officers. An officer stopped the door from shutting and grabbed Williams as she tried to run inside, according to a police report.

Officers placed Williams into handcuffs after a brief struggle but said she continued to resist arrest and kicked the doors of a police cruiser. While they were putting her inside the car, reports say Williams lunged at an officer and attempted to bite his face. The officer reported feeling Williams’ teeth on his chin, but he said Williams did not cause any marks or injuries.

While on the way to the jail, police said Williams continued to yell, was spitting on windows and kicking the doors of the cruisers and said she hoped the officer “burned and died.” The report states Williams also told the officer, “Take these cuffs off me so I can beat your a**.”

Williams is charged with intimidation, assault on a police officer and obstructing official business.

Williams was arraigned Monday, and bond was set at $15,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.