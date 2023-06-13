AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man is facing several charges after a chase following a reported domestic disturbance in the parking lot of the Walmart in Austintown, according to a police report.

Damondtreas Hubbert, 22, is charged with failure to comply, hit-skip, reckless operation, marked lanes and traffic control device violations and obstructing official business.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Friday on reports that a man smacked a woman in the parking lot. An officer attempted to stop the suspect, Hubbert, as he was leaving in a vehicle, according to the report.

Police said Hubbert refused to stop, however, ignoring the lights and sirens on the police car and led officers on a pursuit, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour.

According to the police report, officers stopped the pursuit because Hubbert was driving in the center lane to pass vehicles in a high-traffic area. After stopping the chase, however, the vehicle Hubbert was driving was hit by another car after Hubbert drove through a red light, the report stated.

Police say Hubbert then stopped the vehicle he was driving on Mahoning Avenue, just east of the state Route 11 on-ramp. He then got out and ran away into the woods near Benton Street, according to the report.

Police stopped Hubbert and took him into custody in a yard on N. Anderson Avenue.

Police arrested Hubbert on traffic charges. They also questioned the woman involved in the incident at Walmart, and she told officers that Hubbert didn’t touch her and that they were only arguing, the report stated.

Hubbert is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. June 28.