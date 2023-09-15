AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another week and still no big winner Friday night in the pull-tab jackpot at the Holy Apostles Parish Bingo game in Austintown.

The jackpot Friday night was $29,200 but there was no winner. The jackpot increases by $1,000 a week, so the jackpot for next Friday will be $30,200.

The jackpot started in November 2021 with 100 numbers and there are eight numbers left.

It’s the largest jackpot in the 30-year history of the Holy Apostles Bingo game.

The weekly Bingo game is the parish’s primary revenue source.

It’s held every Friday night at Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.