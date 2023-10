AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Denny’s restaurant in Austintown will reopen its doors on Monday after being closed for nearly 4 years.

In 2019, First News reported the closure was temporary while there was a change in ownership.

Earlier this year, the restaurant posted its return announcement on Facebook. Last week, Denny’s announced its “Grand Slam Opening”. They will open at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Denny’s is located at 4927 Mahoning Ave.