AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to an Austintown apartment complex late Friday night after a fight broke out and someone was shot.

It happened at the Compass West Apartments off of Burkey Road.

Police said several subjects were fighting in a parking lot when one person was shot twice inside a car. Another person was grazed by a bullet.

Both were taken to the hospital. We’re working to learn their conditions.

Police are working to learn what caused the fight.