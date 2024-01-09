AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police on Monday arrested a woman on endangering children charges.

According to court records, DeAnne Hartman, 48, has been charged with two counts of endangering children and two counts of domestic violence. The endangering children charges are felonies while her domestic violence charges are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an investigation in May 2023.

According to a report from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Hartman had been accused of pulling a child by the hair and putting her hands around the child’s neck. The Sheriff’s report noted that there were marks on the child’s face and neck.

During the investigation, reports said that Hartman was accused of driving the children while under the influence and leaving the kids home for a long time while at bars.

A warrant for Hartman’s arrest was issued last month.

Hartman was taken into custody on Monday after officers pulled her over between New and Turner roads in Austintown.

She appeared in court Monday and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 31.