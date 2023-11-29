AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect at a community baseball field Tuesday who is facing charges related to a child pornography investigation.

Christopher Skarp, 36, is charged with importuning and possessing criminal tools. Police arrested him at Libbee Field in Austintown around 5:30 p.m.

According to a police report, Skarp’s charges are related to an investigation into child pornography that started with a tip to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Oct. 12.

The report states that a file showing a child being sexually abused was uploaded by a resident in Austintown.

Skarp was arraigned Wednesday, where his bond was set at $9,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. Dec. 6, according to court records.