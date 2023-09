AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is still no big winner in the pull-tab jackpot at the Holy Apostles Parish Bingo game in Austintown.

The jackpot Friday night was $30,200 but there was no winner, so the jackpot for next Friday will be $31,200.

There were 90 people waiting in line afterward to buy tickets for next week.

The jackpot started in November 2021 with 100 numbers. There are now seven numbers left.

It’s held every Friday night at Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.