AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An OVI checkpoint will run Friday night into Saturday morning in Austintown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting a checkpoint from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint will be stationed just south of the 9/11 Memorial Park on South Raccoon Road, across from the Austintown Middle School.

There will also be various saturation patrols taking place in locations across Mahoning County to combat alcohol-related injuries and crashes.

Drivers and motorists should make arrangements to get home safely if planning to consume alcohol.