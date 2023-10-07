AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car ended up overturned in Austintown, but there was no actual accident — rather, it serves as a warning regarding dangerous driving.

The car is located in a field next to the Midas auto service shop on Mahoning Avenue. Passersby can see the vehicle lying on its roof.

Some on social media wondered if the accident had been reported.

However, Austintown police say there was not an accident accident with this particular car. Rather it was turned over on its roof to raise awareness to the dangers of drunken driving, and what could end up happening.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.