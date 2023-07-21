AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An OVI checkpoint is running in Austintown Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are holding an OVI checkpoint in the area of 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, near the intersection of Raccoon Road and Norquest Boulevard. It will run from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.

There will also be various saturation patrols across Mahoning County and other parts of the Valley.

The checkpoint and patrols are meant to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Drivers should make arrangements to get home safely if they’re planning to consume alcohol.