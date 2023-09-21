AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown policeman was injured Thursday night after the cruiser he was sitting in during a traffic stop was rear-ended.

According to Austintown police, the cruiser had a car stopped on Kirk Road just west of S. Meridian Road around 8 p.m. when the cruiser was rear-ended by a Dodge pickup.

Patrolman Patrick Flara was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

The driver of the pickup was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Flara has been an Austintown policeman for less than a year.