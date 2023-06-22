AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium at Austintown High School is looking a little different these days.

A new bright red press box was just added to the field, as well as new bleachers.

According to Fitch’s head football coach T.J. Parker, this was much needed.

He said the stands are a big tradition for the school district, however, the old bathrooms, bleachers and press box needed to be replaced.

“It’s going to take some time. The stands will all be ready by our first, our opening game, but like bathrooms and all the construction underneath, that’s going to take some time into the season. Probably all will be ready by the next season,” said Parker.

The first home game of the season is on August 25 against Central Valley.