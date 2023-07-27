AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some financial help is coming to the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities to help pay for a new playground for students at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.

On Thursday, Mahoning County commissioners approved over $944,000 to buy playground equipment. Most of the money will cover costs for an Astroturf-like surface, which will allow more accessibility for students in wheelchairs or those who have trouble walking.

There will also be new adaptive basketball courts and bike trails.

“It’s been a big goal of ours,” said Leonard Kirtz principal Gina Symcek. “Our goal always is to do the best we can to provide our students with maximum life experiences and learning experiences, so that’s the key piece.”

“I’m excited for our kids. I mean, I’m excited just to see it, but I’m excited for our kids and our students over there,” said Bill Whitacre, superintendent of the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “Lennox notes that they’re they’re going to have a playground now that will probably be a little more meaningful to them.”

Work on the playground is expected to begin early next year, and it’s expected to be completed within the next year.