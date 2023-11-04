AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With the holiday season approaching, the Youngstown Model Railroad Association is showcasing its displays for the public again this year.

On Saturday, the group held day one of its Fall Open House, which will be open for the first two weekends in November and December. It’s located at the corner of Raccoon Road and Four Mile Run Road in Austintown.

The club will display two layouts, each featuring over a hundred scale miles of track.

Club president Rick Austin says the group looks forward to opening its doors for this year.

“We enjoy it, especially for the kids, the kids’ faces. We also have a little scavenger hunt for the kids to do, other than seeing the train track, they can also see something special on the layout,” Austin said.

Even if you missed this Saturday’s open house, you can check it out at the following times:

Sunday, Nov. 5 from 12 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, from 12 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, from 12 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, from 12 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, from 12 – 6 p.m.

A $5 donation is requested, but children 11 and under are free with an adult.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.