AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice at a local dental office Friday.

According to Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier, a man was stabbed twice in the leg in the parking lot of Refresh Dental in Austintown around noon Friday.

The suspect, Jawwaad Pusey, faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply, according to Chief Gavalier.

Police arrested Pusey after a pursuit that ended in Youngstown.

Police do not yet know the reason for the stabbing and are still investigating.

No word yet on when Pusey will be in court.