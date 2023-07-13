YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man convicted in May in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of setting fire to an Austintown carport was sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison.

Matthew Alexander, 36, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito after a jury convicted him May 19 of aggravated arson and breaking and entering.

Alexander was accused of setting a fire Sept. 9, 2020, at a carport on Beverly Avenue.

Ashley Levin, 37, who police said also took part, pleaded guilty to reduced charges and is expected to receive a sentence of two to three years because she cooperated. Her sentencing is set for next week.