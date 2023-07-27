AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of ransacking a store following an argument over his pizza order received his sentence Wednesday.

Khaleel Siddiq, 26, of Mabelvale, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to a criminal damaging charge. The criminal mischief charge against him was dismissed, according to court records.

He was ordered to pay fines and court costs, as well as make restitution of $61.90 to the Pilot station on Route 46 in Austintown, where the incident happened. Siddiq was also sentenced to 12 months of non-reporting probation.

According to a police report, officers were called last month to the Pilot station on reports of a problem with a customer who was “destroying the store.”

Officers spoke to employees who said Siqqiq came into the store and wanted to buy a slice of pizza, but he wanted the pork (pepperoni) removed. The employee said that she could not do that. The employee said that Siddiq tried to take the slice of pizza and remove the pepperoni prior to paying for it. The employee told Siddiq that he had to pay for the pizza before he could touch it.

The employee said that Siddiq became argumentative and continued to try and take the pizza and other remaining slices and also began pulling items off the counter and shelves while hurling bags of Doritos at the employee, the report stated.

The report also said that on his way out of the store, Siddiq opened several cases of water and dumped the water bottles on the floor.

Police said surveillance video from the store showed the chain of events described by the employee.