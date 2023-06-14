YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A New Middletown man is to be resentenced in federal court for an Austintown bank robbery after an appeals court vacated his original sentence.

Robert Porter IV, 46, will be resentenced July 20 by U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese after the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a sentence of 84 months Porter received June 9, 2022, after he pleaded guilty in January 2022 to a count of bank robbery.

Porter is accused of the Feb. 26, 2021, robbery of a Premier Bank branch on Kirk Road in Austintown.

His lawyers appealed his sentence to the Sixth Circuit, saying that federal prosecutors incorrectly used Porter’s two prior aggravated robbery convictions in state court to classify him as a violent offender.

The classification increased the sentence he could receive under federal sentencing guidelines from 63 to 78 months in prison to 151 to 188 months in prison. Judge Calabrese did sentence Porter below the guideline range at his hearing last year.

According to the docket in Porter’s case, the new sentencing date was set Wednesday.

Porter’s lawyers said that his aggravated robbery convictions should not count as crimes of violence. The appeals court agreed, saying that Ohio’s aggravated robbery statute criminalizes “more conduct than generic robbery,” where someone could be punished for conduct that is reckless or negligent.

Porter was arrested the same day the bank was robbed. Reports at the time said the car he was driving at the time of the robbery was found on fire on Windsor Avenue and Loveland Road in Youngstown. Porter was found a few blocks away at a fire station on Midlothian Boulevard.

An affidavit in his criminal case said Porter told township detectives his day began by stealing an unoccupied car that was running on Market Street in Youngstown, buying drugs, then heading to Austintown. He wrote a note demanding money and thought about robbing a different bank but got scared before calming down and deciding on robbing the bank on Kirk Road, according to the affidavit in the case.