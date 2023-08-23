AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a man originally charged with felony kidnapping was turned over to a grand jury but ultimately charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint.

Thomas Moomau, 31, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on July 24. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 59 days suspended and credit for time served, fined $500 and will have to serve two years of probation. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim, the Maronite Center or Blue Wolf Tavern. He was also ordered to submit to drug/alcohol, anger management and mental health assessments.